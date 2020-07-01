The members of the AOP will continue to be the superstars of WWE Raw

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 17/10/2019 AT 21:26

The WWE has announced, via the latest video of WWE Now published in social networks, the members of the AOP (Akam and Pray) are part of the roster of Raw, official. Both have been categorized as “free agents” after the conclusion of the Project, and, as other fighters, have been negotiating with the WWE to be part of one of the two roster main.

The excampeones of NXT I have been away from the quadrilaterals from a couple of months ago, after the injury and the resulting knee operation of Akam. Both have made their way to the screen during the recording of the show of Monday Night Raw that aired on September 16 with a presentation that is recorded somewhere. Since then, they have released promotions cryptic from the same location, attacking any superstar of the WWE in the process.

Yesterday, we conducted a further transfer of free agents. The Iiconis (Peyron Royce and Billie Kay), there is No Way, Jose, Mojo Rawley, Sarah Logan, and the duo of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were announced by RAW and Luke Harper, Drake, Maverick, Cesaro, Dana Brooke, and the Fire and the Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) were added to SmackDown. On the other hand, the WWE has chosen to go to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on the other type of decision.

List of superstars the WWE after the Project 2019

The Roster of SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt / “The Devil”

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)

Fight House Party (Great Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado)

Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Drew Gulak

Heath Slater

Tamina

The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Apollo Crews

Brock Lesnar Championship (WWE)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big e and Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley (Women’s Championship to SmackDown)

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Rt – Intercontinental Championship WWE)

Ali

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode

Carmella

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias

Alexa Bliss

Cesaro

Luke Harper

Nikki Cross

The Roster of RAW

Becky Lynch

O. C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

AJ Styles (the Championship united States WWE)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lopez

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik Championships for Pairs of RAW)

The Road to Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

EC3

Eric Young

Without A Face, Without

Seth Rollins (Campeonato Universal in WWE)

Charlotte Flair

Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Healthy) (Women’s Championship by Pairs of the WWE)

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth Championship (WWE 24/7)

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’neil

Liv Morgan

No Way José

Mojo Rawley

Sarah Logan

The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Dana Brooke

Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

The authors Of the Pain (Akam and Pray)

Free Agents

Uses (Jimmy and Jay Uso)

Nia Jax

Naomi

Matt Hardy

