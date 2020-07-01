The members of the AOP will continue to be the superstars of WWE Raw

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 17/10/2019 AT 21:26
The WWE has announced, via the latest video of WWE Now published in social networks, the members of the AOP (Akam and Pray) are part of the roster of Raw, official. Both have been categorized as “free agents” after the conclusion of the Project, and, as other fighters, have been negotiating with the WWE to be part of one of the two roster main.
The excampeones of NXT I have been away from the quadrilaterals from a couple of months ago, after the injury and the resulting knee operation of Akam. Both have made their way to the screen during the recording of the show of Monday Night Raw that aired on September 16 with a presentation that is recorded somewhere. Since then, they have released promotions cryptic from the same location, attacking any superstar of the WWE in the process.
Yesterday, we conducted a further transfer of free agents. The Iiconis (Peyron Royce and Billie Kay), there is No Way, Jose, Mojo Rawley, Sarah Logan, and the duo of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were announced by RAW and Luke Harper, Drake, Maverick, Cesaro, Dana Brooke, and the Fire and the Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) were added to SmackDown. On the other hand, the WWE has chosen to go to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on the other type of decision.
List of superstars the WWE after the Project 2019
The Roster of SmackDown
-
Roman Reigns
-
Bray Wyatt / “The Devil”
-
Sasha Banks
-
Braun Strowman
-
Lacey Evans
-
The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)
-
Fight House Party (Great Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado)
-
Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker)
-
Drew Gulak
-
Heath Slater
-
Tamina
-
The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)
-
Apollo Crews
-
Brock Lesnar Championship (WWE)
-
The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big e and Xavier Woods)
-
Daniel Bryan
-
Bayley (Women’s Championship to SmackDown)
-
Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Rt – Intercontinental Championship WWE)
-
Ali
-
Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode
-
Carmella
-
The Miz
-
King Corbin
-
Shorty Gable
-
Elias
-
Alexa Bliss
-
Cesaro
-
Luke Harper
-
Nikki Cross
The Roster of RAW
-
Becky Lynch
-
O. C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)
-
AJ Styles (the Championship united States WWE)
-
Drew McIntyre
-
Randy Orton
-
Ricochet
-
Bobby Lopez
-
Kevin Owens
-
Natalya
-
The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik Championships for Pairs of RAW)
-
The Road to Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
-
EC3
-
Eric Young
-
Without A Face, Without
-
Seth Rollins (Campeonato Universal in WWE)
-
Charlotte Flair
-
Andrade (with Zelina Vega)
-
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Healthy) (Women’s Championship by Pairs of the WWE)
-
Rusev
-
Aleister Black
-
Cedric Alexander
-
Humberto Carrillo
-
Erick Rowan
-
Buddy Murphy
-
Jinder Mahal
-
R-Truth Championship (WWE 24/7)
-
Samoa Joe
-
Akira Tozawa
-
Shelton Benjamin
-
Rey Mysterio
-
Titus O’neil
-
Liv Morgan
-
No Way José
-
Mojo Rawley
-
Sarah Logan
-
The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)
-
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
-
Dana Brooke
-
Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)
-
Drake Maverick
-
The authors Of the Pain (Akam and Pray)
Free Agents
-
Uses (Jimmy and Jay Uso)
-
Nia Jax
-
Naomi
-
Matt Hardy
