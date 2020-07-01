The hot video of Alex Morgan that went viral

Alex Morgan it is one of the best players in the world and, as such, occupies the position of the second highest paid in the world of football. The american, 27 years old, playing since December of last year in the Olympique Lyon and also in all lists of the world’s best and most beautiful on the planet.

His football and that’s the beauty of raise the passions within and outside of the field, and also to become a star on Instagram, where she has 4.9 million followers. But this figure could increase after the last video has revolutionized the social network in which he shows his side more spicy and carefree.

In the recording, of just 4 seconds Morgan smiling with a bikini inside of a room. The hands on his head, and unexpectedly turns the turning braga in a thong to end up making a “bald”.

We discovered that this short clip is not present. In reality, they are part of the “Behind The Scenes” of the photo session that has appeared in Sports Illustrated in the Island of Guana in 2014.

Alex Morgan football

Alex Morgan is married since December 2014, with also a soccer player Servando Carrasco.

In 2012 she collaborated with the publishing house Simon&Schuster to write “Kick” (“flashback”), a series of four books for students of grade average is based on four football players of the boys. In 2015, the books were adapted into a comedy series with the same name that began airing on Amazon Prime.

Alex Morgan is a leader also in advertising and sponsors, at the national level, from big brands such as Nike or Coca Cola. In 2015, Time magazine named the american footballer with higher incomes, and in that year she also became the first player, next to canada’s Christine Sinclair and Steph Catley, to appear on the cover of video game FIFA football. That’s what did in the american version next to Lionel Messi.