The combustion escotazo of Selena Gomez, which has led it to exceed the 6 million views on Instagram

The brutal photograph of the singer has not ceased to receive likes on social networks

Recently, the famous Selena Gomez it is known that the this Thursday, April 9, it will be the the deluxe version from his new album: “Rare“; as well as the popular knowledge that the new album would have come up with three previously unreleased songs: “Boyfriend”, “You” and “Souvenir”.

For this reason, and as part of the promotion of a new material, the interpreter of “Missed You To Love Me” it’s been a couple of publications in which they appear pictures of him, accompanied by small fragments with the melody of those songs.

But it was the last of these that caused the anger in the networks, the see Gomez wearing a bright pink dress on the left to see their attributes without a bra, through her brutal cleavage.

The publication, with a small piece of the text of one of the new songs, it has exceeded the 6 million views in a few hours, as well as the two million likes, positioning the singer as a one of the celebrities most loved and supported in the networks.