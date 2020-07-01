After discovering that male athletes most attractive part of Rio 2016, we could not leave to proudly show his female counterpart. This is why our selection.
We want a rematch. Yesterday I showed you The 10 athletes most Hot Rio 2016 and today we’re going to raise the temperature in these 10 representatives, in addition to being spectacular, they are strong women, and very disciplined. These olympic athletes warmer that will captivate you starting from tomorrow.
Mariana Pajon, Colombia, Cyclist.
Leryn Franco, Paraguay, Javelin.
Lauren Sesselmann, Canada, Football
Hope Solo, The United States, Soccer ( Goalkeeper)
Ellen Hoog, Netherlands, field Hockey.
Ana Ivanovic, Serbian, Tennis
Paola Pliego, Mexico, Fencing
Alexa Morgan, The United States, Football
Paige Spinarac, United States, Golf
#descentegolf
Allison Stoke, the united States, the perch.