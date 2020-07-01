Sabrina Sato shows an unusual look for sleeping and jokes: “I left my pajamas aside”

The host raised the mood on social media

Sabrina Sato stopped social media on Monday (29) with a new sequence of clicks.

The presenter published photos of a rehearsal, where she appears stunning with a unique piece in nude color and a luxurious production. In the caption, she joked: “ I put my pajamas aside to sleep like this… kkkkkkkkkk Good night people. #hoject ”.

The photos gave the talk and more than 124 thousand people enjoyed the publication, including famous names, such as the singer Anitta.

” Ti prepara @dudanagle”, joked the profile of the country duo Simone and Simaria marking Sabrina’s husband. “KKKKKK SOCORRO DEUSA”, commented Maisa. “Very basic,” commented another person, in a good mood.