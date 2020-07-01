Renata Fan posts stunning clicks and jokes: “Modeling at home”

The presenter gave the talk on social networks

Renata Fan decided to post an impressive sequence of clicks on Instagram. On Monday night (29), the presenter delighted the followers by recalling the photos of the beginning of the quarantine.

“Modeling at home! Pictures of the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil and I don’t know why they got lost on the camera roll! Hair @josigss Make @malbajs ✔️ ”, wrote the blonde in the caption.

Recently, Renata Fan ended last Sunday (28) warning fans that her birthday is approaching with a post on her Instagram profile.

The presenter posted a selfie behind the scenes of the ‘Open Game’ telling her followers that she turns 43 this week.