Pia Mia, the promise of pop and pibón time | Photogallery | Love-40

We have already spoken on several occasions, but we believe that it is time to pay particular attention to the natural charm of this promise of the pop. Pia Mia it is now beginning to be known as a singer and not doing anything wrong. You have an innate talent for music, something that combines perfectly with the care of that body of scandal.

And the singer is pure provocation. Knows very well how to exploit the curves of her delicate figure, not to mention those lips lush that hypnotize anyone. Also, she knows how to move and if you don’t believe us, please do not hesitate to take a look at the video clip of Do It Again (with Chris Brownand Touch.

Sydney. A photo posted by Princess Pia Mia (@princesspiamia) the Nov 20, 2015 at 8:32 am PST

In the Top 40 we have selected some images from Instagram that are not waste and we have collected in this gallery that you can’t lose. You are only 19 years old, but there are the steps of this artist… is to make the step!