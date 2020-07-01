OMG!!! Gross announces that he is working on new music, and we are not capable of emotion

OMG!!! The world of music is party, and that is that Gross has returned from his break to announce that it’s new material, as well as many surprises, which lead to a professional growth. Unlike other artists, Gross we take VERY seriously your break: delete all photos from your account Instagram (all the photos of his tour with Run The Jewels!) and that has left only three photos, the last on the 18th of April, which means that we have been 2 years without you listen to the news on it or the possibility of a new album… until now.

This is the last photo Gross left us in his Instagram:

And we already have news! Recently, Gross sent a newsletter to his fans, announcing the preparation of a new music, unreleased material and a lot of surprises because you want to show it to everyone.

“I knew that I needed a break from touring at the end of the whole process. Intensified the combination of stage fright, brutal, not having a fixed abode, and no connection with what I ate or where I lived… it was extremely bleak,” he wrote Gross in that newsletter. This new album, working with musician and producer Jack Antonoffa member of the band Fun. and Bleachers.