Not the Meghan Treatments plans to make the competition of Gwyneth Paltrow? The duchess is a GREAT project between hands

Before you commit to prince Harry, the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Treatments compaginaba his work on the popular series ‘Suits’ with the control of a portal, called The Tig in that have shared their favorite recipes, photos of their travels and offers, in summary, a window through which to catch a glimpse of their day-to-day, before becoming (briefly) in the royal.

Even if the ex-actress closed that chapter of his career at the same time, leaving the face of the interpretation actually he has never abandoned his interest in the social network and moved his institutional role as a member of the british monarchy. In fact, her husband, and she became his account of Instagram, the most popular of the royal family to give a a lot more personal.

According to the latest rumors, Meghan Treatments would be preparing to resurrect The Tig or to launch a project very similar to the more pure style Goop -the famous lifestyle website founded by Gwyneth Paltrow – and that, surely, should focus more on his humanitarian work in his personal life.

The subject matter expert of royalty Myka Meier he said on the podcast, ‘Regal ‘ Haunted’ that several friends with the “insider information”, we have been assured that the duchess is working on a project very interesting and creative for the one who would have signed the co-workers coming from different parts of the world.