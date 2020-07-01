Much-celebrated Shiloh’s birthday, the 14th, with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt!

Last Wednesday, may 27, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt celebrated 14 years of age in the middle of the confinement in which they are still present in various regions of the united States, the country where he currently lives the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (who he divorced in 2016, even if the agreements with a view of complete separation completed until 2020).

And although initial plans were to celebrate the famous teenager, had to be modified because of the pandemic of Covid-19, this has not prevented to Shiloh, had two great festivals, in the company of their fathers and brothers: Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox, Learn, Knox Leon, Zahara Marley and Pax Thien.

Last year, they rented for her birthday 13 well-known Escape Room in Los Angeles (places in the theme where a group of people to make a team and try to escape from a room or house that seems to be haunted, in a war zone full of zombies, for example), but Shiloh Jolie (who began his treatment of sex change, and prefers to be called John) held in this occasion in their respective houses of their famous dad.

As celebrated Shiloh Jolie-Pitt birthday 14?

‘Shiloh is very close to their dad. All the kids were waiting for the birthday of Shiloh, and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake,” he revealed, in a couple of days ago, a source close to this family to Entertainment Tonight.