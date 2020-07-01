Mía Flores Pirán, the daughter of Ginette Reynal away from the catwalks and the action

Mía Flores Pirán has a sophisticated beauty and personal as that of her mother, Ginette. The gateway to lose, because it has become one of the revelations of the young man of fashion. Now return to the stages and scenes to devote himself to acting. (Ivan Resnik)

Daughter of the famous model and actress of argentina, Ginette Reynal, the fate of Mia Flores Pirán seemed clear. But he rebelled. Marriage today with writer and director Luis Ortega -which she describes as “a genius”- and a fan of the filmmakers of the calibre of Jjohn Cassavetes and Terrence Malicktoday, it is willing to move away from the catwalks and “scream” their love for acting.

Is a feminist, but don’t feel identified with the whole group of women feminists. Believes in the power of women, and seeks to encourage their peers to stop obsession for the image. “It’s good to be hard recognized my for Infobae-but you must do it yourself, not to become a product.”

In an interview with Infobaeexplains how is your relationship with your mother, because “reject” of modeling, and why, today, his great passion is acting. In addition, it reveals how is your link with the guild Ortega.

– As arrancaste in the world of fashion?

-I started very young and I was on the road. At a time when I stopped working, and after that I’m back. It was never my true calling. Now I dedicate myself to what I like. But yes, I started working as a model. I did a lot of years, and continue to do so in order not to leave from one day to another. But now my work, and what I want to spend, and for what I have studied, and that is acting.

– What do you like most: the tv, the cinema or the theatre?

-I don’t have a lot of experience. I studied more of what I worked on. What I like, regardless of the fact that it is the tv or the cinema, is the social fabric. But well, it is always good to address the roles that you do, in order to find one, isn’t it? You feel identified with what it represents, and from that place it in a personal way. Not depersonalized, as it is now. It is seen that with the networks, with the speed of information, that there is a bit of depersonalization. It is a good thing to do a little old-fashioned, hand-write a little the character, investigate…to be involved.

Mía Flores Pirán today the bet for the action and far from the catwalks. The old way, and without the vortex and the volatility that propose networks of today.

-The strips, and the series of recent years, the character that you would like to play?

-I have seen “Gypsy”, which is on Netflix. Is with Naomi Watts, and is as a psychologist, very evil, very manipulative, and I found it very interesting the shot that makes the character.

– How is your relationship with Ginette, your mother?

-Now we have a super good relationship. In the years of adolescence, not so much, but now we’re back for the link and more like his peers.

– You were during your adolescence?

-No, not distant. Normal, nothing drastic. When you connect what we do in a way that is more true. Vos sos vos, and I am I, and we connect from there, without judging any of them, and without wanting to change, not want to check, or something similar.

– How is the theme of power in your life?

-I have been a vegetarian for five years, but now I am back to eating meat. I don’t know for how long you can endure. To me, when it is not aguantás, it makes no sense. At the time I said, “what do you gain from eating a steak” already.

Marriage with Luis Ortega, share, among many other things, the love of the cinema (Ivan Resnik)

-Is now part of a family that has a lot to do with the acting and the music, full of artists. I’m talking about the Ortega family. You’re wedding with Luis.

-Yes, from last year. Emerged as well as the birth of the love. One day he called me and we went out. I never knew him from before, yes what she has done, because it seems to me a director is interesting.

– How was the first meeting with the clan Ortega? You already have the blessing of Evangelina and Stick?

-(Laughs) Yes, I already have the blessing. I want to and I want to also. They are very good people. The first meeting was the wedding anniversary of them, and then there was a festive atmosphere, all very relaxed.

Mía Flores Pirán with her boyfriend Luis Ortega. The family Ortega has been received with so much love

– How do you llevás with the aesthetics? When you go out of your house, you relajás? Because there is a myth that the models do not seem to relax…

-I like to see fine with me, I see linda. But I’m not, who can’t leave the house if you do not have a white tip. I like to go out, put on my makeup, but I do not have the attention on this.

There is a requirement of our society, that pushes all the time to look good. On the outside there must be very good, and, in fact, it seems to me that women who are more obsessed with fashion, or to look good, the women are more submissive and obedient than free.

Fashion is not another thing that an industry that creates a tendency to sell massively with many objects. You can, there are interesting photographers, stylists, who are very good and we agree. But it is not a product. One chooses to behave like a product or a person and say: “well, up to here, I like lucirme well for me and the people I have around me.”

“There is a demand of our society, the way in which we perceive ourselves,” said the young man to Infobae. (Ivan Resnik)

– Have you ever gone through a situation of harassment or violence?

-No, luckily I can say no. I understand that all women that happened to them and not the wish to anyone. Thankfully it’s not happened to me. I have chosen to accompany the women who have experienced a situation of this kind.

