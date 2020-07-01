Lashing out at Khloe Kardashian for photos of lavish birthday in the midst of the pandemic

Socialite Khloe Kardashian celebrates her 36th birthday in the middle of a pandemic that has caused the coronavirus, and the criticism in the case of a multi-billion dollar did not wait.

The family Kardashian-Jenner has been characterized by the luxury of the birthday of each member. However, on this occasion, the followers of the entrepreneur, has criticized the event in the middle of a health emergency, holding the world with social distancing measures.

It is recommended that you

“As a nurse, what you are doing is horrible … I’m sorry, but money and privilege can not be taken as pass-card during this pandemic,” commented one of the users.

Meanwhile, others criticized the event, which included masks and pots of disinfectant for the hands, the face of the star of a reality show.

Via Instagram

In spite of the images of the masks, in common, for the photos of the event, the participants are not in use. Also, kept a distance between them. In the photo above is the mother of Khloe, Kris Jenner, the daughter of the Dream, and his siblings, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

“Have you ever felt guilty of all the extravagance, while the people on this earth are dying of hunger, without water or clothes? I know that you’re doing something for charity, but really? I could not live like that, while my fellow human beings are struggling to survive,” said another follower of the sister of Kim Kardashian.

CDC recommendation about the use of masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pointed out that the use of masks or fabric covers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “The COVID-19 is primarily spread from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks, raises his voice (e.g., yelling, singing or chanting). These droplets can land in the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled and reach the lungs. Recent studies show that a significant number of people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms (are “asymptomatic”), and that even those who later exhibit symptoms (they are “pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” says the CDC on its website.

To reduce the spread of the COVID-19, the CDC recommends that people use fabric covers for the face in public places when they are with other people outside of your home, especially when it is difficult to maintain with other measures of social distancing recommended.