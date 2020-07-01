Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods is dedicated indirect… what of war or pipes of peace?

The end of the romantic relationship of Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompsonthe father of her only daughter, because of the infidelity of the athlete with several women, including Jordyn Woods -that turns out to be the best friend of Kylie Jennerthe little sister of the tv star – has been, without a doubt, one of the biggest scandals that has dominated the media clan in the last few years.

If Khloe are you sick of talking about this topic and just want to turn the page, this Thursday, he shared a press release in your account Instagram to clarify the reasons for keeping a friendly with your ex, that has been documented in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I harbor a grudge or negative feelings towards anyone. Life is too short!”, he said. “Of course they have the right to feel wounded or hurt; I’d be lying if you pretend to be the one that is not the case. But, personally, I don’t want to go through life with a heart full of hate, all I look for peace and quiet. Keeping my resentment would not be more than hurt me in the long term.”

Your decision to forgive all those who have hurt you in the past, including Jordynthe second wanted to make clear that not imply that you have “accepted or excuse their behavior” or that it is willing to resume the relationship, be it romantic or friendship, which remained in his time.

That the message was not slow in reaching the ears of the above, which she wrote in her Instagram in the following quote: “Someone, somewhere, is still talking about your ex’s car because they have not had the opportunity to get to know your new me”, but later wanted to soften the tone of his words, suggesting that she also wants to leave the past behind.

“Not everything I post is a suggestion or an insult veiled, and not all of what I have said refers to a particular person. I deal with a lot of garbage on a daily basis. I only wish the best for others, and I send them good vibes,” he said in a tweet.

Not every quote that is published is a sub or a “beat” and not everything that is published is directed toward a person in general. I deal with a lot of different shit every day. There is so much love. Only positive vibes 🙏🏽♥️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) 6 December 2019

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images