Kelly Key shows step-by-step fitness training and mood inspires fans: “It didn’t stop 1 second”

Kelly Key is very active during this quarantine! On her Instagram, the singer shared a live that she did with a personal trainer last Monday (29).

In the scenes, the celebrity appears wasting good form with a fitness look while doing step by step training. “ CROSS CHALLENGE TRAINING Let’s train ca @thais_health again !!! I AMOOOOO passionate about her workouts and today in this FULL BODY workout on Monday she launched several challenges! Come and see if you can do it too! ”, She wrote in the caption. Watch:

In the comments, Kelly’s followers were impressed and spared no praise. “It didn’t stop for 1 second. It was SHOWWW 🔥 ”, said one person. “Musa fitness”, said another. “Wonderful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, typed one more person.