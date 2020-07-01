Jose Aldo trains with his wife for Henry Madrid

Without even know if you are going to be able to take place when it is planned, Jose Aldo is preparing to face Henry Madrid for the World Championships bantamweight in the UFC, 250. But because of the quarantine from the coronavirus to do it in house with your wife, as it is shown in this recent video Instagram:
In addition, in a recent interview with Combat, André Pederneiras said:
“They were doing anything (in the gym until last week), even against their will, because they think that the event will not be done when it is because of this situation; but has signed a contract. They decided that they would have left the house. And they are all in your house of training as you can. Aldo is training with his wife. What is the ideal? It is not, but it is now necessary for the world.”