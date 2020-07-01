Joe Jonas consents to Sophie Turner in pregnancy with these romantic details

Since February of this year, began to appear the rumors that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas debutarían as parents very soon and, although the famous couple has not confirmed the news officially, recently the star of ‘GOT’ was caught in the street, walking hand-in-hand with her husband and showing off her adorable baby bump!

Make sure that the English actress Sophie Turner (24 years old) has about 5 months of pregnancy and will become a mother in the fall of 2020. In the meantime, the member of the Jonas Brothers has been dedicated to take care of his wife and agree to the max during your pregnancy.

The romantic details of Joe Jonas in pregnancy with Sophie Turner

‘Joe’s life to make you happy Sophie. He always spoils you, but now that you are pregnant, it is even more affectionate. Sophie has been showing it off to your friends that you have the best husband because I like to take care of her’, has assured a source close to the couple to Hollywood Life.

The same contact has revealed that singer Joe Jonas (of 30 years) enjoys cooking for Turner and let it decide what you see on the tele.