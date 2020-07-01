ShowBiz • 6 Jan 2015 – 01:35 PM

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are married, Wednesday, in a secret ceremony before 70 persons detained in his home in Bel Air. Famous faces gathered for the much anticipated event, as the actress of ‘Friends’, Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler, Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski, and the photographer Terry Richardson, according to a report in Us Weekly.

The photographs published by TMZ show the tables the exterior of the house, a dance floor and a cake with two figures in the style of the Muppets.

In addition, it was possible to see even in the house of a shepherd held in his hand what appeared to be a Bible.

According to the website, Jennifer (46) had told his friends that he was going to celebrate in advance a birthday party for Justin, who turns 44 next week.

To get the long-awaited privacy, the actress had ordered a shed great for hide furniture and other items brought for the celebration, in addition, we have retained the phone numbers of the employees last week and not allowed aparcara no car near the house.