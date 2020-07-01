It reveals the reason why you excluded the reference UFC 249

After a postponement of three events followed by the coronavirus. Dana White he said that the UFC 249, it is still his original date: On the 18th of April.

Many of the doubts and criticisms came after your comments, White he responded to the press, stating that the print I don’t know what happens in the organization and in the rack.

But, a factor that can be crucial for the event to happen: The Holy Month Of Ramadan.

Known to be the holy period for the muslims, Ramadan, it will happen, between 23 April and 23 May. In that period of time is performed a fasting body and mind.

The current lightweight champion of the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be fighting the protagonist of the event, where you will face Tony Fergusonwhere he has always made it clear that they are not fighting on those dates, and you need 45 days to recover from the physical wear that is imposed. The last time Khabib fought after the end of that period, was in UFC 165.

Considering that Khabib you need 45 days after the 23 may to start training again, the camp of the fight lasting less than 12 weeks, around 3 months.

Yes, the event is canceled, I could go back September. His last fight was in UFC 242of that month of the previous year. What hurts the plans of the organization.