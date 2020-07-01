Ion Cutelaba vs Ovince Saint preux’s lecture added to UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

The poster is up-to-date UFC 249 does not include Ion Cutelaba, but “The Hulk” you will return to the octagon next week at the event. Cutelaba face Ovince St Preux’s Lecture in UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira.

The fighter was confirmed by MMA on the evening of Monday.

Cutelaba I was going to have his revenge against Magomedov Ankalaev in UFC 249, but the travel restrictions in Russia they cancelled the fight, and Saint Preux’s Lecture it was a fight scheduled against Shamil Gamzatov in UFC Lincoln.

Saint Preux’s Lecture saw action in Septemberwhere he ended up Michal Oleksiejczuk. That defeat ended a run of two victories. Cutelaba suffered a controversial defeat TKO front Ankalaev in Februarywhere many feel that the fight was stopped very quickly.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira it will be the next On the 25th of April, in any place of the world.