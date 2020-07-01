Chochol Jarocho | Opinion

How about friends CHOCHOLEROS! We are already in the month of July, many businesses, such as restaurants, hotels and shops today will begin the activities with a number of preventive measures against the CORONAVIRUS, the normal is equal to zero, hugs and kisses, keep a HEALTHY DISTANCE, wash your hands often, use gel, 70% alcohol, face cloths, if you go in crowded places, to avoid the crowd; to be RESPONSIBLE, and if we have the flu with a mild fever and a cough, call the 800 0123456 or go to the nearest health centre, do not self-medicate… After this introduction, I will tell you that MICHAEL JAMES DICK and EMILY CLARE GUERTIN will get the wedding July 25, 2020, at 1 in the afternoon, in the Chapel of the Inmaculate Conception Mount St. Mary’s University, where it will be accompanied by the parents of the groom Michael J Dick and Rosalyn Rincon Fuck, just like the parents of the bride Tom Guertin and Carol Guertin…REAL MADRID is in the lead of the championship with 71 points, yesterday he played against BARCELONA with atletico MADRID, had 69 points and REAL MADRID play tomorrow against GETAFE, since it depends on the box of the meringue to be champions of the league, there will be the information, even if they say they know football know that the box merengue will be the CHAMPION; by the way, BENZEMA is playing like never before, scoring port 22 and will assist me… Happy PEPPER SAVIORS ARJONA and TANIA MEZA AHUED, are expecting their first child and a boy, many congratulations, surely we will go in AMERICA… Tremendous zapatiza hit ANDREA HERNANDEZ, and that this writes RAYMOND, popular, SKINNY, and LUDIVINO AROUND, no more than 4 to 0, do not leave or breathe, surely today there will be revenge, already in the Stirrup canteen of GHD today, re-opens its doors, DANY MARTIN, LOIS, we have lots of surprises from almost new menu, the kitchen and the fleet CHOCHOLERA, there will be in the first row, and in the evening at Bolerama Veracruz, who, even today, has reopened its doors with all the measures of prevention…

CHEMO and CAROLINA SAVIORS TO REMAIN happy with JAVIERÍN has completed his first month and a child is very well behaved, most happy grandparents CHEMO and TERE, as well as PEPPER and MARU… Happy meetings that are CARLA GONZÁLEZ ZAMUDIO and ALEJANDRO CARÚS, are enamoradísimos… Kebagrill the best dishes of the lebanese cuisine, located in PLAZA del SOL, with a spectacular view, and if you prefer, call them 2293087986 and bring your tv up to your home… MARILYN CHAGOYA TRIANA, a young, talented and successful, she has represented our country in an international competition, was the queen of the beauty of veracruz, mexico, in 2012, a greeting to Poza Rica, where it is domiciled for the contingency… birthday ANA LORENA RUIZ ZURITA, the heir of the TONE and LUMI ZURITA RUIZ, the celebration was his galanazo MAX RODRIGUEZ BARROSO, have spent incredible, a greeting to the ENLIGHTENMENT and TOÑITO RUIZ ZURITA… THE best wines and spirits in the Vinata, are already working to serve, as you deserve… My niece ALEXANDRA COTRINA CORTEZ celebrated his birthday last weekend and private parties, present his sister CARLA and her parents, JUAN CARLOS and IVETTE CORTEZ OF COTRINA… Are the marches against lopez OBRADOR and the protests continue, and the truth or tickle him, but in the end, it is said that he who perseveres reaches… ADRIANA ALDEJALEK is responsible for the civil registration of Medellín, beautiful and prepared… you remember my e-mail is NACHOGO02@HOTMAIL.COM write to us and CHOCHOLEE with us, I appreciate the collaboration of RICARDO OLMOS, follow us @NACHOCHOLNEW… Maroma Estate in the heart of boca Del Rio, the best option to invest…a greeting to the secretary of Health, in the state of VERACRUZ, mexico, DR. ROBERTO RAMOS ALOR… JORGE and PATY LOPEZ OF CHAVEZ while waiting for their first child, and it will be a girl, congratulations… Delivered engagement ring with FERNANDO REQUEJO RED for his bride DORINDA DIAZ RODRIGUEZ, the happiest of his parents, FERNANDO and TONA RED REQUEJO, as well as the importance of the notary, CHARLES and DORINDA RODRIGUEZ, mr. president. DIAZ, congratulations…

Missing 21 days for my birthday CHOCHOLERO, nothing more, 63, the celebrations begin a week before, for the contingency will not last a month, as I usually do… Mama Hen the best burger… I was visiting a Fan of seafood, and I enjoyed a return to the life delicious, a greeting MARIO and ISNA RAMÍREZ VERA, excellent hosts… in these days I visited my Dr. ELIZABETH ZAMBRANO MARTÍNEZ, a greeting to Dr. FERMÍN DE JESÚS MARTÍNEZ, tireless, always chambeador and by attending personally to their patients… FIDEL and EDNA AMAYA KURI enjoying their children ANDREI, and FIDEL KURI AMAYA, a happy family… NORA REYES OF FRANCO, happy of your life, will be a grandmother again, GONZALO and MARTA FRANCO MUÑOZ, who are expecting their second child will be a girl, that will be the couple… the Pleasure of living with the lawyer RODOLFO REUS, we were in the fishers-northeast indianapolis in the company of IRVING PRADO, ENRIQUE and MARTA LAGUNAS DE ÁLVAREZ, we had a movie, and ate delicious; this July 4th, there will be a fort with RUCHY SUÁREZ PORT, we will make your home a little piggy cuban… ESTEFANIA RUIZ IÑIGUEZ, MxU VERACRUZ, enjoying horseback riding, told us that she loves horseback riding; she will represent us at the national competition will be held approximately in the month of October; at the national level, you will meet our director LUPITA JONES GARAY… fruits of the sea, Villa Rica has opened its doors… Receives the engagement ring that the player veracruzana VALERIA PICHARDO LARA from galanazo TOLGA, study and play golf at the university of MISSISSIPPI, congratulations to ALFREDO PICHARDO and INGEBORG LARA… XÓCHITL TRESS wearing hot body and sculptural, the result of a constant physical exercise and sport, we’ve seen ski, and it looks sensational, apparently in a love for life, his heir, GOYITO celebrated her birthday and was very celebrated, it is strange, Sitting area, coffee…

We were the memories with the photos of the state championships 2005 held in Coatzacoalcos, being the mayor IVAN HILLMAN CHAPOY, he, with his wife MONICA ROBLES HILLMAN supported us 100 %, he was the governor FIDEL HERRERA BELTRÁN and the director of the TELEVER LIC. MIGUEL ANGEL GARCIA BRISEÑO, gave the crown of that year, MELINA RIVERA, ROBERT, invited us to Queens national LAURA ELIZONDO and DAFNE MOLINA, the show has been in charge of BYRON BARRANCO, the production of ANGELICA CASANI, the big winner was CINDY CAJUSTE SEQUEIRA Poza Rica; I remember that the journalist-star MARIANA OSORIO, who was presented with their documentaries… With the news that the port jarocho is RED, the LIGHT and the MOUTH of the orange RIVER, from region to region, there are the RED, the worst thing is that many drugs are increasingly scarce, also I have not found REDOXÓN, imagine, vitamin C… Continue to grow LOUIE RUIZ GRAHAM, it is amazing how time flies… Five months has already JUANQUI, heir of JUAN CARLOS and AVI, LOPEZ SÁLDAÑA… snack ROCIO ACOSTA better… A greeting for CHUY CANTU, as soon what we will have in this port… Roma Bakery in the flavor of veracruz, ask for it from the DM of Instagram… The birthdays for today are DENISSE GONZALEZ BOYSSON, LOLIS GUZMAN, MICHELLE ANDREA, MICHELLE GALLARDO, JOSE DIAZ MORATO, TANIA HERNANDEZ RIANO, BETHLEHEM HAAZ TEN in the morning and in the afternoon MARU CHAVEZ, MICKEY LAMOTHE, JOAN BARCELATA, JOSE ANTONIO SAQUI, TOÑO MORALES and RICARDO GUZMAN; Friday, NICKY MONTERO, RAMÓN DE LA MORA, JOANNA PARAMO, BETY SANCHEZ, ARACELY RODRIGUEZ, AVI LAGUNES and ANA IVETTE CAPISTRÁN; the end of the week, CLAUDIA FABIOLA BOLON, JULIO ORTIZ, IRMA MALCOLM, ARMANDO LAFFITTE, the twins PATY and MARINE REQUEJO FOX and MARIANA TORIO; all many congratulations… now comes the birthday of NATALIA BRAVO CHICKPEAS CRODA and ILSE RIANDE… 66 years of marriage, met JOAQUÍN SÁNCHEZ MUÑOZ and LILÍ GUILLEN OF SANCHEZ, and best wishes for your family, and especially to LILI RUIZ SANCHEZ and THALIA AZUARA SÁNCHEZ… Ask for the pure LEAF REAL, and today we are very short of space, but remember, CHOCHOL is, in the OPINION, the dean of the national press towards the 122 years, and now, GOODBYE…