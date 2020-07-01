Celebrate the BET Awards 2020 in a virtual way, you know the list of winners | AP

The twentieth chapter of the saga of The BET awards it will take place on the 28th of June 2020the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the entertainment performing a tribute to the music, sport, cinema and television.

On this occasion, it was decided that the ceremony will be held in a manner virtual debt for the effects of blocks from the health crisis of the coronavirus.

It is worthy of note that this ceremony marks the twentieth year of the awards program in the air and the 40 ° anniversary of Black Entertainment Televisionas well as the first ceremony of the virtual in its history.

In addition, the gala evening of the The BET awards served as an extension of the voices of black people protesting in the streets of the united States from the the inequality who suffer on a daily basis by african-americans.

The list of winners in The BET awards 2020that have been issued virtually on the Sunday because of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

– The Video of the year: DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, “the Upper”

– Best female artist R & B / pop: Aspects of

– The best artist R & B / pop: Chris Brown

– Best female artist hip-hop: Megan Te Stallion

– Best hip-hop artist: DaBaby

– Best new artist: Roddy rich and inv

– Best group: Migos

– Best collaboration: Chris Brown with Drake, “Without a Guide”

– Album of the year: Roddy rich and inv, “please, excuse me for being antisocial”

– Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

– Award for best gospel / inspiration of Dr. Bobby Jones, Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

– Best actress: Issa Rae

– Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

– Best film: “the Queen & Slim”

– Prize For Grownups: Marsai Martin

Athlete of the year: Simon Days

Athlete of the year: LeBron James

– BET YOUR award: Beyonce with Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and St. JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

– Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

– Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

– Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)