Carmen Villalobos shows his beauty, without a drop of makeup while giving advice to his fans

Colombian actress, Carmen Villalobos has managed its internationalization, not only for her talent, beauty and charisma becoming an actress loved by millions of fans.

The naturalness and the beauty has become the actress of Telemundo with the highest number of followers, 15.8 millionthat allows you to interact with looseness of a social network, where he gives advice to the women that follow it.

To look beautiful, Carmen Villalobos is confident in their daily routine to maintain a young and very well cared for your skinso, through some of the stories of Instagram has shared a video in which he is without a drop of makeup.

Photo/@carmenvillalobos

With a bathrobe imagination, the actress wears a towel on his head, ready to start her routine of cleaning the face to remove the makeup, which you should do always and without end, before going to sleep.

Photo/@carmenvillalobos

As many famous the courage to be natural, with a clean face on social networks? There are a few but Carmen Villalobos is often done through a number of publications, where their fans enjoy their beauty without the use of filters or makeup.

Photo/@cvillaloboss

The beauty tips Carmen Villalobos

The famous protagonist of the soap opera “Without breasts there is the paradise”, enjoys sharing with her fans, the proof is in how close it was in these months of quarantine, through his account of Instagram.

Without a lot of poses, the young man, 36 years old, has an elegance that shows in every dress that is sharing on social networks, with styles very jovial and look for wear at any time of the day.

Thanks to her role of Catherine, Carmen Villalobos has managed to multiply its fame and its beauty makes it one of the most beautiful actresses in Latin Americawith a body of infarction that many women might envy him.

Through its latest publication, with a graceful dress of white shirt in the shoulder and a pair of leather pants pythonshe wore dazzling style and fresh, ready to pose for the lens.

“My beautiful girls remember the importance of desmaquillarnos, even if sometimes we are lazy, we always do it”, wrote the actress.

We recommend you see: