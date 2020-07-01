“Can’t I go out and hold me, it hurts”

In may, it will be a year since the last time that fans saw BJ Penn in the octagon, but apparently the legend of the UFC is in no hurry to re-enter the cage. If you ever re-make.

The former champion of two divisions, the UFC has appeared in a live chat on Instagram with coach Jason Parillo during the end of the week, and Penn, of 41 years, has explained what are the limitations that living in the moment, but think back to do MMA, so that might indicate that this is the end of his career.

“It takes a lot of work,” Penn said. “You need too. Too much work. At this age, it takes too much work, but you never know what is going to happen, but it takes a lot of work to do something.”

“There are so many people that tell me to fight again, he added,” Penn later. “Other people tell me they don’t fight back. There are many comments to be able to assimilate and think of something definite”.

Since his return from his second retirement in 2017, Penn (16-14-2) could not see his hand raised in four games, losing most recently by a unanimous decision to Clay guida at UFC 237 in may 2019. That result is added to a streak without a victory, dating back to February of 2011.

At his best, Penn was one of the world’s best and most feared in all of MMA and captured the titles of UFC lightweight and welterweight, eliminating characters such as Matt Hughes, Diego Sanchez, Sean Sherk, Jens Pulver and Takanori Gomi. It was certainly a star during the rise of UFC’s world-famous in the decade of the years 2000.

“If I can do something more, it would be a good thing,” Penn said in his speech from Instagram. “If I could do something more in life that only a fist fight, it would be good. But it is very fun and I love the process and all of those things at all,” he added.

In recent years, Penn has appeared occasionally in the headlines, for reasons that are little fortunate, as the Hawaii native has had a series of facts that go against the law. For

at the beginning of this year, Penn has been studied for possible involvement in a road accident in which the former champion of the uFC may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. In the meantime, in the month of August 2019 have been released of images of Penn involved in a fight outside a bar .

Despite their personal problems and the series of defeats, BJ Penn has been reluctant to announce a third pickup. However, he said Parillo, who is becoming more and more difficult to find a reason to fight again.

“I think when he has something to prove is when you can fight against the best,” Penn said. “It’s like, ‘ Hey man, you have already proven yourself.’ This is not to prove to myself, I like to do this. But I can’t go out and continue to do me harm. That does not make sense for anyone.”

