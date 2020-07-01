Cancel the fight of Khabib vs Ferguson UFC 249

At this point we can already speak of a struggle damn. The fifth time you tried to make the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and for the fifth time will cancel the fight. This time because of the global pandemic caused by a Coronavirus.

The fight between Khabib and the Cucuy will take place this April 18, initially in Brooklyn, New York city, but the Coronavirus caused a change in the position of the UFC 249. But this morning, through a press release on your social networks, the current lightweight champion of the UFC, putting an end to the speculation and stated to be out of combat to be subject to quarantine.

The declaration emphasized the following:

“To stay at home in quarantine and read the reaction of people to the situation surrounding my struggle, it turns out that all the world should be quarantined, the governments of all the countries, famous people from all over the world, encourage people to follow all the safety requirements to limit the spread of the disease, to save the people, but what Khabib is the only one released from all obligations and must be able to demonstrate free will, for training and to fly around the world, for the sake of the battle?”.

“I have understood everything and are probably more shocked that he cancel the fight, probably like all others, had many projects after the fight, but I can’t control everything.”

“The largest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes in an unpredictable manner. But Khabib has yet to fight, is that what you’re saying?”

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my place”.

The declaration of Nurmagomedov came hours after which some media have pointed out that the agency for the control of the country’s civil aviation authority, the Federal Agency of air Transport, he noticed that there was the possibility to travel to the united States from Russia via the private airlines.

Now the question is… who will remain standing UFC 249? and if so, against who he would fight with Tony Ferguson?

