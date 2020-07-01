Bruce Willis rapa and her daughter Tallulah Belle Willis and this is the result!

More and more celebrities who can not resist the temptation of the hair cut during the current quarantine, caused by the pandemic COVID-19.

Before there was Rosa, who has shown on Instagram that shave their hair in asymmetrical way, then Rosalia (the Spanish singer became a fringe and boasted the flattering result on your social networks). And now it was Bruce Willis, who wanted to test their skills as a hairdresser I rapando his daughter Tallulah Belle!

Before Natalie Portman to put fashion the buzz cut, fifteen years ago, Demi Moore (mother of Tallulah Willis) had already demonstrated that a shaved head can be very flattering. The actress has cut her long hair, as usual, for the shooting of the film ‘lieutenant O’neil’, also known as “At the limit”, in some countries of Latin america.

Now, his daughter Tallulah has wanted to emulate this iconic hairstyle his famous mother and contacted a couple of the stylists are exceptional: their father, Bruce Willis, and her sister, Rumer.

The famous family met in these days at the home of Demi, to face all together the period of isolation, and this Tuesday they have been engaged in helping to Tallulah to change your look.