Brie and Nikki Bella to ask for prayers while mom undergoes brain surgery

Brie and Nikki Bella prayer for your mother as she undergoes brain surgery on Tuesday (30.06.20).

The twins went to Instagram to ask for blessings for his mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, because he has revealed that will undergo a complicated surgery on Tuesday (30.06.20).

Brie wrote on his account of Instagram: “Today my mother will undergo a brain surgery. Understand that it does not have the Bells Palsey but a mass in his brain stem …

“I couldn’t sleep because I prayed all night. She is strong, and I know that all his angels will be with her. #BellaArmy sent to Bella’s mom for all the prayers and love today … love You mom @kathylaurinaitis (sic)”

While Nikki shared: “Our mother is Beautiful, our Bill, our Cat is about to undergo a brain surgery. I pray so many prayers, so much light and love that he sent us …

“Unfortunately, they have found that can compare with a brainstem tumor that has paralyzed the face. I have faith that the amazing doctors do an amazing job and our Bill will be on the road to recovery starting today. We love it for many of us and we only pray that your road to recovery is exactly what we expect, then, we can put two new grandchildren in her arms as soon as possible. I love you so MUCH mom!!! You have a huge army of Beautiful pray for you !! (sic) ”

The boyfriend of Nikki, Artem Chigvintsev, also had a sweet message for Kathy, where I wished him a “speedy recovery” and “lots of luck”.

He wrote: “Wishing Kathy a lot of luck and a speedy recovery, soon sending a lot of prayers.”

