Blue Ivy makes history by earning a nomination at the BET awards with only 8 years

With only 8 years, Blue Ivy Carter he has achieved more than any mortal, and that most of the celebrities at that age. The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z add another award to his list of accomplishments: a nomination for the BET Award. The little one has been appointed by the appear in Brown Skin Girlthe song , which is interpreted by his mom with Wizkid and St. JHN. The theme is part of the soundtrack of The Lion King: The Gift in 2019.

Brown Skin Girl is appointed for the BET His Prizethat recognizes neo soul and traditional artists R&B. Other songs that are nominated in the category “the Loser” by Alicia Keys; “Melanin” of Ciara with Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa; “I chose” Layton Greene; the “Time” Aspects of this with Missy Elliott, and “Afeni” of Rapsody with PJ Morton.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ng3y6ddBoWM(/embed)

If all that wasn’t enough, Queen B is also nominated in three other categories: Best female artist R & B/Pop, Album of the Year for the Return home: The Live Album and the Best Film of Return home.

Even if it is a great achievement, Blue Ivy, this is not the first appointment or important award that you receive. In The Month Of February, she won the NAACP Image Award from Brown Skin Girlin addition, the song also appeared in the list of Billboard Hot 100. Last fall, she won a statuette of composition for the same song, during the award ceremony, the EPISODE of Soul Train.

If Blue Ivy and Beyoncé earn the prize at the end of this month, will not be the first victory of the family in this category. Bey took home the Prize in the BET with Her for Training in 2016 and Solange was won the following year Crane in the Sky.

The BET Awards will be broadcast next Sunday, 28 June at 8:00 for a half BET, and CBS.