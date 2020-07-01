Alexa Chung is the shoe that will make you star of the night King

Alexa Chung he finished the year with the right foot. And it is not said that just because they did it in an enclave of the privileged, of those with whom the dream of many, but that is only to the extent that some mortals, that is to say, Mauritius. No, what we say, because taking a look at your account Instagram it is easy to realize that the entrepreneur is the one who is successful in a big way.

Alexa traveled to the island to celebrate the night of the End of the Year, together with their friends in The Shangri-la hotel, a luxury resort. C’, which was welcomed with a fun party, which apparently ended at the foot of the beach, with a style that, as it could not be otherwise, in the case that has fascinated us.

Alexa has chosen for the occasion, a mini dress with a gold signature HVN Harley Viera-Newton that accompanied with a couple of slippers red satin, signature Ballet Beautiful (35 euro). This combination of refinement and comfort could only come from the hand of an expert fashion like her.

It is true that the shoes dancer have served as an inspiration in the last few seasons, but to transform them into a key accessory of a party which it seems is an option bit view and at the same time very functional (in the case of surfaces without ‘danger’, of course).

