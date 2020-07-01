After the cancellation of the third season, PFL says goodbye to a part of their fighters

PFL recently announced the cancellation of its third season up to the 2021 by the pandemic of coronavirus.

After the announcement, it was revealed that some of the fighters of the organization will receive a monthly payment until the third season begins, it is said that this amount would be $1,000.

Furthermore, a report of MMA Brazil indicated that they have decided to release fighters from their contracts, but their names have not been disclosed.

The organization has sent two e-mails to their talent, one that is still under contractthe other that the contract and now are free agents.