After not being able to organize fights in the UFC, 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov expected to return in the octagon in the month of September

In an ideal world, Khabib Nurmagomedov want to return to the octagon in September.

But, like the rest of the company, the lightweight champion of UFC I don’t know when you can come back on the pandemic of coronavirus. Nurmagomedov he revealed his intentions in his account of Instagram.

“But September is not so far away, despite the fact that it is difficult to believe that all will end in September” he has written the. “But even so, a person would be said that in times of peace, you must prepare for war. How are your days?

Nurmagomedov I was going to face Tony Ferguson UFC 249 of the 18 April. But, “The Eagle” was stranded in Russia after the travel restrictions. Justin Gaethje I was going to be the replacement Nurmagomedov the event was transferred to the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California.

But this was of short duration, as the managers of Disney and ESPN they asked that the president of the UFC Dana White to cancel the event.

Of events in time UFC they are suspended indefinitely. It is not clear when Nurmagomedov and Ferguson face. The champion was coming to see the action in stellar UFC 242 in Septemberwhen finished Dustin Poirier in the third round.