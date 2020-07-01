A tip from Josie Diez Canseco, calls to a special person

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Circumstances beyond your control prevent you from attending the meeting with the person you love, before explanations will try to manipulate you emotionally, not to give in to the blackmail and to make him understand. The number of successes, 1.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: The attraction you feel for that person is on the increase, but the fear and insecurity also, are looking for a way to make that important first step and approach you, today, everything will be in your favor. The number of successes, 2.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: The attitude of that person has a high degree of immaturity, to think if it’s worth your love, you will realize that your capacity to delivery is greater and you will decide to look towards other horizons. The number of successes, 6.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: You do your best to hide your pain for a person special, do not suppress your emotions, do your best to be sincerarte and tell them what you’re experiencing, you give your support. The number of successes, 3.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Amanecerás with negative thoughts and creándote ideas that repress your emotional needs today, a person that you admire comment on the changes that you have noticed in yourself, listen to his advice. The number of successes, 8.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: The treatment to that person that you are interested in it denotes a certain indifference, today change is the introduction of the joyful and spontaneous, remember that the attitude is more cheerful, closer to those you love. The number of successes, 13.

LIBRA: 23 SEP – 22 OCT.: Today you will have the opportunity to participate in a social event with the people you care about, and many people had awoken your interest, not dispersed in a compartment of the illusions and use your intuition to know where to look. The number of successes, 16.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Do not take this day as another, and try to have fun, the monotony is taking control of all areas of your life, and it is up to you to change the situation, called to a special person, he will be fine. The numbers of success, 18.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Apparently still does not take into account that it is your mood that changes is the one that generates the conflict with the loved, give more than you take in will help you get out of the instability you are in. The numbers of success, 10.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: The communication that you have with the person you love will be different from the previous one, expresaras the one that came incomodándote and exigirás solutions for their jealousy, and returns to the tranquility. The numbers of success, 19.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Your mind will focus on negative situations, do what you can that does not affect the proper treatment that you have with that person that you like, to avoid that your attitude of indifference, changes. The number of successes, 9.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: You will receive an invitation from friends to attend an event and not desaprovecharas the possibilities for fun will be more suitable to go in the boat, your mind and renew your energy. The number of successes, 4.

