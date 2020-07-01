A speech safety pin between the two large battery

Pablo Snchez it is a msico mendocino. His musical career began in 1991 with the basics of basic in Calden Club and in the Manuel Lainez n10, Buenos Aires, in the year 1994 in the studio with Pablo Conalbi and Gustavo Meli in Mendoza.

In 2001 he studied at Palm Beach CommuntiyCollege in West Palm Beach, Florida, united States of America, under the command of professor and director DaveGibble (famous trumpet player Jaco Pastorius Big Band, Big Band, Woody Herman, among others).

In 2003 he was a student member of the I. A. J. And the International AssociationFor Jazz Education. Performing with a sextet of jazz in various theatres and universities, including the Duncan Theatre in Lake Worth.

He was a pupil of the great Duffy Jackson, who is ocd with Sammy Davis Jr, CountBasie, Lionel Hampton, and Al Jarreau.

He also participated in the contest to drummers from Guitar Center call DrumOff, who started the classification of the state of Florida in 2002.

He did several recordings in different studios for different artists as Bloodlyne, Evergreen, TheDeadValentines, Brian Auer and the artist Neozelandes Inga Hope, and also work together with the winner of several Grammy awards, the engineer masterizacin Mike Couzzi who has worked with acclaimed artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Carlos Santana, Christina Aguilera, and Arturo Sandoval, among others.

Also had the privilege of being able to play in places histricos of the music scene as the AlligatorAlley in Fort Lauderdale where ocd Gato Barbieri; Churchills in Miami, where they spent the likes of Marilyn Manson, Iggy Pop, Social Distorition, among others, the Culture of the house in Fortlauderdale; and Surf Caf in Boca Raton.

He was a professor of the battery in GeorgesMusicCenter.

Argentina has had the privilege of playing in the band as Kashmir, Rudas, Custom 71, Chameleon Project, Christmas On Mars, Black, Night, Cosmos Factory, Pure Blood, Machine, Gun, flick, Eclipse, L. A. Woman, Project AZ with Sebastian Rivas, Paul Kusselman (orchestra seniac), and are currently working with the Wild Horses next to John Paul Staiti where to make a tribute to the great band of rock and Gienah (band of their own songs), where he had the opportunity to share the stage with the tablets of The Grandfather, Guasones, The Beriso Free and Anguilla.