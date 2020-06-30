UFC Fight Night: Billboard, schedule and where to watch live UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Emotions, struggles, unforgettable and K. O. was surprising that that has led in the last few weeks UFC and as already announced your next night in Las Vegas with the stellar Woodley vs Burns.

This Saturday and as a preview of the UFC 250 next week, MMA will be a night very intense in Las Vegas, where the challenge is stellar Welter you will steal the eyes of millions of viewers.

One side is Tyron Woodleywho is to fall in the month of march with Kamaru Usmanin which he lost the championship belt. It is for this reason that you seek revenge this Saturday in the UFC, Apex, Nevada.

(Photo: UFC Twitter)



In the other corner Gilbert Burns try to surprise the opponent and keep the fight in a night that will once again be without an audience, that’s not news to “Durinho”, and then to compete in that format in the month of march.

Another of the fighting stars that will talk about are Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Ciferswhile in the fly-weight female Katlyn Chookagian against Antonina Shevchenko it is another of the fights that can be talked about in the evening, the UFC.

The day will begin, as has become the trend as soon as possible and with the live broadcast of the preliminarythen give space to the billboard stars in the night.

Check out below the details of the transmission and the billboard:

Day and time: When is UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns?

UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns is this Saturday, may 30,starting from the 18:00 of Chile with the preliminaries, while the stellar start to the Hours 21:00.

Tv: Where to watch live UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns?

UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1in the following channels, depending on the cableoperador:

Fox Sports 1

VTR: 166 (SD) – 860 (HD)

DTV: 604 (SD) – 1604 (SD)

ENTEL: 241 (HD)

CLEAR: 178 (SD) – 478 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 70 (SD) – 846 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 485 (SD) – 889 (HD)

SEE: 518 (SD)

Online: Where you can follow in streaming UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns?

If you are looking for a link to see the live online UFC Las Vegas and the fight star Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns, you’ll be able to do it in Fox Play.

Billboard Stars

Combat Welterweight Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns The Heavy Battle Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai Combat Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle Light Combat Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver Fighting Women Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

The Board’s Preliminary

Combat Fly-Weight Women Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonia Shevchenko Combat Welterweight Daniel Rodriguez vs Gabriel Green The Heavy Battle Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu Combat Weight Fly Tim Elliot vs Brandon Royval Combat Bantamweight Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney Fight Feather Weight Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales