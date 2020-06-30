The pictures of Kylie Jenner that will leave you breathless for his followers

Kylie Jenner has traveled to the Bahamas and posted a couple of photos in a bikini that wowed their segudiores

“What is meant for me, will always be,” wrote the entrepreneur of 22 years in his post

In the images, Kylie appears with a bikini, vintage, creation of Gucci, in brown color, with gold details.

The head is a drawing of the ‘ 70s, from spaghetti straps, the top of which is the classic cups in a triangular shape, which clip on the front.

The photo has reached more than 11 million fans on Instagram