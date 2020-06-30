The Kardashian, and the angels of victoria’s Secret have already celebrated Halloween

Even if, officially, Halloween it is celebrated on the night of 31 October (so does Heidi Klum, the undisputed queen of the feast), many of the characters have been advanced this year for the celebration and took the opportunity this past weekend to attend the several evenings held in Los Angeles and New York. Among the participants, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian (the latter of which has become a duplicate) and for the models of Victoria’s Secret that don’t want to wait to enjoy the feast most terrifying of the year.
On Friday night, Clooney and Gerber, who has a business of tequila together, she has met dozens of celebrities on the party in Casamigosfocusing on the years ‘ 70. Alessandra Ambrosio and Kim Kardashian shared inspiration with a little ‘look’ very typical of Cher.
Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawfordaccompanied by her husband Rande Gerber, were two of the most original. The lawyer was surprised with a “look”, glamour of the seventies, with a mane of curly, rebels and cuffed jeans, while the top of the 90 you have opted for a more diva with a two-tone dress in fuchsia and red and white stole.
Kaia and Prestley Gerberthat they are succeeding as role models, also joined the party with a pair of dress worthy of the time. Kaia chose to wear one of the tops of the moment: a shirt in silver tones.
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian we also stopped to see another Halloween party dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna, recreating the style that has led the singers in the gala of the Oscars in 1991.
The angels are terrifying
For their part, the angels of Victoria’s Secret has settled in to enjoy the feast far more sinister, but equally fun:
Behati Prinslooskull
Taylor Hillcowboy zombie
Josephine Skriverof the corpse bride
Lais Ribeiroclowns and avatar
Jasmine Tookesfrom the ‘hot dogs’ and cat
Sara Sampaiolittle red riding hood and the patient who has undergone a cosmetic surgery
Stella Maxwellof death mexican
Martha Huntdiva of the ‘ 70s
Charity ball in New York
On the other hand, New York has hosted the Saturday charity event Fabulous Fund Fair, which has counted with the participation of several personalities, among them, Paris and Nicky Hiltondressed as Cleopatra and tiger, respectively
Karlie Kloss she was disguised as Marilyn Monroe
Natalia Vodianovawith a strange costume full of red balloons