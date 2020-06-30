The angels don’t fly alone

Next Monday we celebrate the most anticipated show of the year, the angels of Victoria’s Secret. For the first time in history, a show that will be held in Asia, in particular in Shanghai. A show that can be viewed on tv on the 28th of November through the chain DKiss. Some of the most sought after in the world such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio shine on the runway of one of the fashion events of the year.

But, who are the partners of some of the most desired women in the world. It is the present.

Adriana Lima and Metin Hara

After a few months of the singularity, the new model Adriana Lima36-year-old seems to have found a new love. The lucky is the young Turkish writer Metin HaraAt 35 years of age, who has made his red beard their hallmark. In your country is very popular for their advice and their self-help books. The couple met this summer in Turkey and the young writer does not hesitate to give one of her books. From that moment on, they kept the contact until it came to feelings.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur

Burning Man A publication shared Jamie Mazur (@jamieamazur) the 3, September, 2017, (s), 2:47 pm PDT

Jamie Mazur and Alessandra Ambrosio it is one of the cutest logeva inside of the angels of Victoria’s Secret. The u.s. he left with the brazilian model from the 2005 and they are the parents of two children: Anja Louise, 8 years old, and Noah Phoenix, of four. Jame Mazur, 35 years, not only shares the age with your partner, but also a passion for fashion, is owner signature jeans King/Made. Committed when his first son was born in 2008, but still no sound of wedding bells.

Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli

The story of this couple is a bit like the previous. Both Hermann Nicoli as Candice Swanepoel are linked to the world of fashion, both are models. The love story began in Paris when he was 17 years old. The brazilian, 29 years old, is an integral part of the model agency new york Next Model Management. The couple has more than 12 years of relationship and they are the parents of a son that is born at the end of last year, Anaca. Bring committed by August 2015.

Lais Ribeiro and Jared Homan

Already two years ago, the basketball player, Bulgarian, Jared Homanhe won the hearts of the lucky Lais Ribeirocharge look at Shanghai, the most valuable part of parade: the Fantasy Bra. Currently, the athlete, 34 years, is without a club since he left Maccabi Ashdod the last course. And that Homan is a globe-trotter basketball, is the past in Greece, Russia and Turkey. From the age of 17 years, the brazilian model is the mother of a child, Alexandre.

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill

Caleb Followill, 35 years, is a member of the rock group Kings of Leon with his brothers, Nathan and Jared, and their cousin, Matthew. Married Lily Aldrige in 2011 and they are the parents of a baby girl, Dixie Pearl Followill. The american singer has created a song for both call ‘Sex on fire’.

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly

Tom Daly, English by birth, he did not hesitate to cross the pond and go to the united States. The Swedish partner Elsa Honk is co-founder of the District Visiona page for lovers of healthy life, where there are tips and sells sports equipment. Two years ago, the company has launched a brand of sunglasses with the model as the image of the campaign. The couple, who has two years together, share the passion for fashion and this shows in every gala we attend.

Taylor Hill and Michael Stefano

V M A s A publication shared by Michael Stephen Shank (@michaelstephenshank) the 29 Aug 2016 a(s) 3:22 (PDT)

It seems that the love is not decreased between Taylor Hill and Michael Stephen Shank after two years of relationship. According to the magazines of the heart, Michael maintained sporadic relationships with the other models of Victoria’s Secret just prior to the start of the relationship with the model. Both the actor californian, 31 years old, as the young model of 21 years, are very active in social networks and dan constantly samples your love Instagram.