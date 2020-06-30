The advice of the Angels of Victoria’s Secret for Valentine’s day

Less than a week to go until Valentine’s Day, time is of the essence, if you have not yet decided what to give to your partner.

From Tikitakas, we tried to help, offering an extensive list of tips for both sexes, and focused for men, but if it is still not clear to you, we bring you the tips that have been shared seven of the Angels of Victoria s Secret ideas to surprise your partner and celebrate your love story on valentine’s day. Choose Evening Standard, and go beyond lingerie.

Adriana Lima

“Valentine’s Day is the day of the year where you can really go the extra mile for your partner. Take the time to remember something that you mentioned that I always wanted to do and do it together. So it is more meaningful”.

Alessandra Ambrosio

“When choosing a gift or activity for Valentine’s Day, make sure that it is something unique and thoughtful for the person you want to remember for a long time.”

Sara Sampaio

“Children, take a second to take a look at the clothing of your girl and see its size before going to Victoria’s Secret, but you’ll regret it when you get to the store. Then, when you open the box, you’ll be happy to see that you’ve gone a step further.”

Elsa Hosk

“I like to give small gifts to the people I love throughout the year. If I see something that fits me, someone who wants me always what I buy. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, I have a small collection of gifts for all.”

Lais Ribeiro

“The perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day is to do something exciting. Think of something that they never did, such as hang gliding or rock climbing, and surprise the person you want to with a quote to prove it. If you are not very adventurous/for you, then you can go for a wine tasting or a cooking class”.

Martha Hunt

“Valentine’s day is a day to get out of your comfort zone and try something a little more edgy”.

Josephine Skriver

“The gift more sexy that you can give is to dress sexy. I love to surprise my guy by putting on the lingerie of Victoria’s Secret underneath my clothes, which makes it a surprise. There is something powerful in knowing that you and only you know it!”.