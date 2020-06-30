Simone poses with a stunning June party look and receives compliments: “What a goddess”

The sertaneja left the fans in love with her outfit

The duo Simone and Simaria stirred up social media this weekend with a special June party live.

However, who stole the scene was Simone, who on Saturday (27) published more details of her June look and gave her something to talk about when showing her good shape in the red and white plaid dress, posing stunning even dressed as a “caipira” for the celebration of São João.

The record yielded an impressive mark of more than 760 thousand likes and fans of the singer spared no praise.

“Que lindaaaa”, commented the profile of the double Maria Cecília and Rodolfo. “I looked here but it doesn’t have any defects”, praised a fan. “This woman is a queen,” wrote another person.