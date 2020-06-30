Renata Fan charms followers with selfie behind the scenes of ‘Open Game’: “Another week”

The presenter is celebrating her birthday week

Renata Fan has already closed Sunday (28) warning fans that her birthday is approaching with a post on her Instagram profile.

The presenter posted a selfie behind the scenes of the ‘Open Game’ telling her followers that she turns 43 this week.

“Prepared for another week, the anniversary (7 days left for 4.3) and that you connect on @jogoaberto”, she wrote in the caption.

The presenter’s registration yielded more than 148 thousand likes.

Recently, Renata Fan presented her Instagram fans this Saturday (27th) with two new selfies.

The host of ‘Jogo Livre’ published two new behind-the-scenes clicks of the attraction to tell fans that she will be back only on Monday. The blonde posed full on a very chic nude outfit.