MTV VMA is still in progress and announce the date of the event | Instagram

In spite of the pandemic, the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 follow-up and that will be the August 30, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to a spokesman for MTV.

This will be the second time in the VMA in Barclays Center; for the place was the headquarters of the event in 2013.

The MTV Video Music Awards to 2020 will continue in spite of the pandemic coronavirus, obviously following the security measures listed.

You may be interested in: Katy Perry has tried to take his life because of Orlando Bloom

The news was presented during a press conference during the Stage 3 of the process of reopening New York city, which begins on July 6 and includes restrictions moderate in the restaurants.

The New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, made the announcement during a information session Monday.

¡Follow us in our Facebook and get more of the Show!

The event will follow all safety guidelines, including the public, limited or no.”

This announcement was published a day after BETH successfully transmitted its programme of virtual prizes on Sunday, which featured a series of performances recorded by DaBaby, Megan Thee, Stallion, Summer Walker, and other artists.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

The distance required and the VMA 2020 include hearing, or limited in the theatre Barclays.

Under normal circumstances, the place of multiple uses can be up to 19,000 people for events or concerts, according to Consequence of Sound.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

It is worth mentioning that the next VMA’s are one of the few entertainment events important not have been cancelled this year for the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Oscar Awards it will be held two months after of the provisions, such as the Golden Globes, which will go to the end of February.

You can also read: Celebrate the BET Awards 2020 in a virtual way, you know the list of winners

The candidates in the different categories of the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 will be announced in the following days.