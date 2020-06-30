movies and series that you can see in the next week

Like all of the weeks, Netflix renewed the catalogue for us to enjoy the content more varied, from a terrific series up to an inspiring film of perseverance.

Here I leave you some options coming up for the streaming platform in the next few days.

*SERIES TO WATCH*THE GIRLS OF THE THREAD: THE FINAL SEASON – PART II

the drama played by Blanca Suarez, Maggie Civantos, Ana Fernández and Nadia de Santiago has arrived to its final phase. For what awaits us in this second part of the closure of the stories, he has transcended that Lydia decides to get away from Carlos to start a new life with his daughter, Oscar and Charlotte made the long awaited trip to Paris; and Marga and Paul embark on a new project. The second part of final girls, The cable has five chapters, and the first thing you will see is entitled “The war”. Available from the 3rd of July.” data-reactid=”23″>The creation of Bamboo Productions has become one of spain’s most propulares of the streaming platform, and nothing less than that in the first of their country to reach Netflix. Created by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira, the drama starring Blanca Suárez, Maggie Civantos, Ana Fernández and Nadia de Santiago has arrived to its final phase. For what awaits us in this second part of the closure of the stories, he has transcended that Lydia decides to get away from Carlos to start a new life with his daughter, Oscar and Charlotte made the long awaited trip to Paris; and Marga and Paul embark on a new project. The second part of final girls, The cable has five chapters, and the first thing you will see is entitled “The war”. Available from the 3rd of July.

*JU-ON: THE ORIGINS

film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, directed by Shimizu, and produced by Sam Raimi. Ju-On: the Origin is following in the footsteps of a researcher of paranormal phenomena, and a celebrity of the television, those who are witnesses of supernatural events that eventually will lead them to a mysterious and disturbing home. The series presents the work of Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, and Koki Osamura. Available from the 3rd of July.” data-reactid=”25″>The saga of the terror of the japanese, which began in 1998 with a short film which he expanded to eight feature films, under the direction of its creator, Takashi Shimizu. However, it lacked the series, which finally comes to Netflix this month, and the sources of history that we can see, for example, the scream, The film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, directed by Shimizu, and produced by Sam Raimi. Ju-On: the Origin is following in the footsteps of a researcher of paranormal phenomena, and a celebrity of the television, those who are witnesses of supernatural events that eventually will lead them to a mysterious and disturbing home. The series presents the work of Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, and Koki Osamura. Available from the 3rd of July.

*OPENING FILM*ADÚ

in that all their frames are connected, and its creator was inspired by true stories. Available from the 30th of June.” data-reactid=”27″>The drama of Salvador Calvo (director of the 1898, The last of the Philippines) begins with the story of a child of six years-Adú of the title – and her older sister, who wait on a runway to get in the cargo hold of a plane, in order to reach Europe. At the same time, also shows the struggles of an environmental activist against poaching, and a group of civil guards in the city of Melilla. Adú is a choral film in which all the frames are linked, and its creator was inspired by true stories. Available from the 30th of June.

*THE BLACK TOWER

sci-fi films of the Danish Nikolaj Arcel starring Idris Elba in the role of Roland Deschainan armed man that tries to protect the black Tower, a mythic structure, that will be threatened by Walter Paddick (Matthew McConaughey), who is known as the Man in Black. Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, and Jackie Earle Haley are also part of the cast of a film in which the base material has been described perfectly with the author: “For me, Roland is like a character in the cinema of Sergio Leone,” said the writer, quoting the master of the spaghetti western. Available from the 30th of June.” data-reactid=”29″>Based on the series of novels by Stephen King, science-fiction film of the Danish Nikolaj Arcel starring Idris Elba in the role of Roland Deschain, a gunslinger, who tries to protect the black Tower, a mythic structure, that will be threatened by Walter Paddick (Matthew McConaughey), who is known as the Man in Black. Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, and Jackie Earle Haley are also part of the cast of a film in which the base material has been described perfectly with the author: “For me, Roland is like a character in the cinema of Sergio Leone,” said the writer, quoting the master of the spaghetti western. Available from the 30th of June.