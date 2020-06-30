Miley Cyrus-assumed ‘abs’ and exercise routine for the quarantine

Miley Cyrus complies with insulation to prevent the coronavirus at the foot of the letter, but also took the opportunity to create your own program through Instagram. In the last episode he chose to show them an exercise routine to perform during the period of quarantine.

The singer started the chapter of Brilliant Minds with a segment of the year, led by a professional coach from your own home. The coach and Miley has shown the procedure step-by-step.

To make it more comfortable, actress Hannah Montana you have opted for a look dress sports, consisting of a pair of leggings black and a crop top with that boasted his abs impact and her toned figure.

The star, 27 years of age, completed their look with a couple of gold necklaces and picked up the hair in a chongo.

The procedure begins with some of the series of breaths and warm-up“ to connect the mind and the body. After focusing to test the flexibility of Miley Cyrus in a small space.

Lee has also

The model has been criticized for vacation during the emergence of coronavirus

The program Brilliant Minds it is transmitted Monday to Friday at 11:30 hours, with different guests, such as Demi Lovato, and Amy Schumer. In the first chapter, he interviewed a doctor in order to clarify some doubts of the pandemic Covid-19.

In each and every episode has surprised his fans with interesting interviews to entertain those who do not already know how to deal with the isolation.



During the interview with Amy Schumerthe comedian showed his little son of 11 months of age, and her husband, Chris Fischer. He also spoke of his taste for the reality show Vanderpump Rules.

On the other hand, with Demi Lovato, Miley he confessed that the harsh criticism of his participation in the MTV Video Music Awards, made her feel insecure with your body and should not be used bikini or shorts for almost three years.

Look in the gallery above of the best photos of Miley Cyrus.

Visit

In social networks, Stassie Karanikolaou urged his followers to stay safe and to quarantine for a pandemic Covid-19

pb