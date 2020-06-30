Michelle Obama applauds that he has deleted the name of the Woodrow Wilson school of Princeton | IMPARTIAL

The Board of directors of the University of Princeton has decided to delete the name of the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the college of Wilson having political views and racist.

“The directors have concluded that the thinking and the racist policies of Woodrow Wilson have become a homonym that is inappropriate for a school or university where teachers, students, and alumni should be firmly against racism in all its forms”, which in a statement posted on its official portal.

Previously the council has taken into account if you want to remove the name of Wilson, after a group of student activists are requested to Christopher L. Eisgruber.

In the month of April 2016, has recommended a series of reforms to make the university more inclusive and more honest about their history. However, the commission and the council to the left of the name of Wilson, in the school and the university.

The council to reconsider these conclusions of this month when the tragic assassination of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks called attention to the long and harmful history of racism in the united States.

Heartening to see my alma mater make this change, and even more proud of the students that have already been advocating for this type of change on the campus for years. We continue to look for ways to be more inclusive for all students, at Princeton and in every school across the country. https://t.co/jQd0TmJe1r — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama)

“The racism of Wilson was significant and consistent, even by the standards of his time. Segregated the civil service in the federal after that it was racially integrated for decades, leaders of the united States in their search for justice.

Not only has accepted, but added to the persistent practice of racism in this country, a practice that continues to do damage today.”

This first lady of the united States Michelle Obama spoke about this as she is a graduate of this University.

