Marina Ruy Barbosa posts differentiated click and the fan shoots: “Marry me?”

The redhead drew sighs from her followers

Marina Ruy Barbosa shook the psychological of her followers on Monday afternoon (29), by posting a stunning click on her Instagram.

On record, the celebrity emerged wearing a patterned blouse, putting her arms up and impressing with her incredible look.

Recently, Marina Ruy Barbosa delighted the social media crowd and attracted looks to her Instagram.

The redhead is enjoying her birthday week and posed very comfortable lying on the grass, enjoying a quiet afternoon outdoors and showing off her natural beauty on record.