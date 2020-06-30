Márcia Bonde shows unpublished photo of rehearsal and jokes: “I need to tan”

The celebrity again left fans delighted on social networks

Márcia Bonde, Juliana Caetano’s sister, released a photo on her Instagram this Monday afternoon (29) that left her followers in love on social media.

“I think I need to tan,” she joked in the publication’s caption.

In the comments, the crowd showed that the photo is more than approved. “Can you zoom in?” Joked one. “Doesn’t this woman get tired of being perfect?” Asked another. “My new goal is to marry Márcia,” joked a third.

In less than 10 minutes, the image had already surpassed the mark of 5.6 thousand likes.

Recently, Márcia Bonde, who recently played in her Stories with an article published here on our website, always full of charisma, again enchanted her more than 338 thousand Instagram followers.

“What’s up, Coca or Pepsi?”, She asked in the publication’s caption.