Mackenzie Dern will be returning to the UFC on may 23 against Hannah Cifers

Mackenzie Dern, a leader of the weight-straw UFC, will make his return to the Octagon on may 23 against the opponent Hannah Cifers.

The news comes from MMAFighting.com it has recently been reported that there are verbal agreements for Dern and Cifers compete in an event on the 23rd of may.

The UFC has recently announced that it will hold its first event since the pandemic Covid-19 on may 9th in Jacksonville, Florida.

The promotion has not yet published a place for the event, tentatively on the 23rd of may.

Mackenzie Dern (7-1 MMA), was originally scheduled to compete against Ariane Carnelossi on the 25th of April. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Carnelossi could not leave Brazil and Cifers has intervened to deal with Dern in the short term.

Mackenzie Dern coming off his first defeat in his career against Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Tampa Bay in the month of October 2019. Before the setback, Dern has reached a record of 7-0, which included four victories of the presentation.

In the meantime, Hannah Cifers (10-4 MMA) competed most recently, at the event UFC Fight Night in January in Raleigh, where he suffered a defeat by TKO in the second round against Angela Hill. The defeat broke a streak of two matches for Cifers, who had previously defeated his opponents Polyana Viana and Jodie Esquibel.

The promotion has not yet announced a head of poster for the event on the 23rd of may, with many events for the next couple of weeks, you may assume that the announcement will come soon.

