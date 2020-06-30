Lívia Andrade enjoys a relaxing moment on a winter day and jokes: “Bonde do vinho”

The presenter continues to enjoy a good vacation

Lívia Andrade continues enjoying her holidays and enjoying the winter in Brazil in the best possible way.

The presenter published a sequence of photos on Sunday (28) showing more details of her trip, this time enjoying a relaxing moment in front of the fireplace and enjoying a good glass of wine, while posing stunning with her winter production.

The clickstream yielded over 57,000 likes and millions of praise from the blonde’s fans in the comments.

“Pure charm, I loved the look”, praised a follower. “It took all the beauty in the world for you, right?”, Commented another follower. “Always very full and thin,” wrote a third.