Lily Collins reflects on eating disorders that she suffered in adolescence | News

Lily Collins was open about the difficult experience he had during his teenage years when he suffered from different eating disorders. The actress of 27 years, recently debuted on the tape To The Bone, where she plays a young woman in search of a treatment to overcome anorexia, the suffering that she herself experienced years ago: “This is a big moment for me. Be the owner of my past, remain open and have no shame or remorse about my experiences. To share my story of eating disorders and to carry this film in a personal way, has been one of the most exciting experiences of my life. Thank you for all your love and support. Remember that you are never alone,” wrote the protagonist of Love, Rosie in your account of Instagram. During an interview with the portal IMDbthe actress spoke about the challenges of playing this character: “This is, without doubt, the most dramatic that I’ve done. I have suffered from eating disorders when she was a teenager. I wrote a book last year and I dedicated a chapter to my experiences with these conditions. That episode what I wrote just a week before receiving the script of this film. It is as if the universe put these things in my path to help me deal with it,” he explained. The book titled Lily Collins, Not Filteredwill be put on sale next month of march in electronic format.