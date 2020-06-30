Lily Collins and her red dress, the stars in the night of ‘The Last Tycoon’

After the success of the chapter the pilot of the series The Last Fires published last year in the first production season of Amazon Studios, based on the unfinished novel published posthumously – F. Scott Fitgerald, now comes to the digital platform. The protagonists Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Rosemarie DeWitt and Lily Collinsthe series was presented last night in Los Angeles, surrounded by a great expectation.

However, the real star is the one that has come to be the interpreter of Hunters of the shadows: City of bones, with a spectacular red design and word of honor signed Reem Acra.













With a wide wheel in the area of the neck and pleated satin skirt and two-tone, the design is part of the resort collection in 2018 of the study. Despite its remarkable thinness, Lily Collins has managed to capture all the eyes of the present. And, the dress of Acra, in addition to a couple of simple ‘high heels’ red, you sat really well.

In terms of ‘beauty look”, Collins cast her mane with slight waves, while collecting half of your hair with a few simple hairpins. On the other hand, even if their reddish and the fleshy lips didn’t go unnoticed, have called particular attention to his great green eyes, makeup with a vibrant ombre gold.

















However, in spite of the fact that the director of For the Bones, Netflix movies in which Collins plays a woman with problems of anorexia, recently explained that the weight the actress has been linked with the requirements of the script and not with an eating disorder, the silhouette of Collins, has proved to be one of the most commented subjects from the social network. In spite of everything, the actress showed off her look healthier when he has worn in the last few months, something that is always thanks to nutritionist that has led during all of this time.