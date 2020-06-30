Lexa posts selfie and oozes natural beauty to her followers: “Always beautiful”

Funkier gave something to talk about with a new click

Lexa took advantage of this Sunday (28), to rest at home. The funkier posted a very comfortable selfie on Instagram and left followers delighted with the natural beauty.

“Sunday 👄”, she wrote in the caption of the click.

Lexa recently left followers in love with a new click on her Instagram.

The singer posed in front of her new mansion and squandered her good form in a one-piece look with leopard print, betting on the card, and a luxurious production.